October 22, 2020 - Georgia Tech-Savannah is slated to present its next Leading Well virtual session, “Overcoming Unconscious Bias,” from 8:30 a.m.-12:15 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3 and Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020.
The Leading Well series is designed for emerging leaders or career professionals who are, or will be, responsible for executing organizational strategy with an integrated view of the organization. The series is suitable for professionals across a wide cross-section of industries including those active in business, education, government, nonprofit, and community-based organizations.
Everybody sees the world through a personalized lens that has been shaped by their experiences and that lens can impact unconscious thinking. There is a direct link between our unconscious thinking and actions and behaviors that can result in the development of unconscious biases.
Experienced award-winning educator Melissa Furman, MS, DBA will facilitate this online conference, which will show participants how to recognize the implications of unconscious bias in the workplace as it relates to recruitment, classroom management, team dynamics and career development. Attendees will also learn how to apply strategies and techniques for managing unconscious bias while understanding the link between unconscious thinking and a person's actions and behaviors, through a tried and tested online learning process.
By learning and demonstrating strategies for addressing unconscious bias, those enrolled in this webinar can positively impact organizational diversity and workplace dynamics while removing a source of limitations from career advancement.
“Biases in the workplace can manifest themselves in subtle behaviors, such as micro-aggression and nearly imperceptible inequities, which can result in valuable team members feeling excluded without being able to say why. Employees feel marginalized instead of listened to and this leads to career advancement opportunities being missed,” said Bill Astary, one of Georgia Tech Professional Education’s Directors of Industry Strategic Partnership. “This Leading Well session will help participants better comprehend biases and teach them to implement practical strategies for avoiding or staunching such behavior in the future.”
Georgia Tech-Savannah developed the Leading Well series – a collection of workshops that help professional pacesetters develop leadership skills within a time frame that is manageable. The workshops were built to delve into developing outstanding leadership skills, foster visionaries, and tool executives with actionable goals.
For more information or to register for the Nov. 3 and 5 online conferences, visit https://pe.gatech.edu/courses/leading-well-overcoming-unconscious-bias.
To learn more about Georgia Tech-Savannah’s Leading Well series, please visit https://pe.gatech.edu/savannah/leadership-training#leading-well-workshops
