October 27, 2022 - The City of Savannah Municipal Archives is partnering with award-winning author and historian Velma Maia Thomas to present “Mamie George Williams: Getting Everything of Value out it for the Race,” Wednesday, Nov. 2, beginning at 6 p.m. at the Juliette Gordon Low Birthplace, 10 E Oglethorpe Ave. 

Mamie Williams, a Savannah native, captured national headlines in 1924 when she was appointed the first woman to represent Georgia at the Republican National Convention and became the first African American woman to serve on the Republican National Committee. In addition, Williams’ work as a suffragist, community leader, and supporter of the early division of African American Girl Scouts garnered her state-wide recognition.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.