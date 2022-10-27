Oct. 27 - Georgia Southern University has received $1.3 million from the U.S. Department of Education to continue the Ronald E. McNair Postbaccalaureate Achievement Program through 2027.
The McNair Scholars Program is one of seven federal TRIO programs, targeted to serve and assist income-eligible students, first-generation college students and individuals with disabilities to progress through the academic pipeline from middle school to post-baccalaureate programs.
“Our project activities will afford McNair participants the opportunity to conduct cutting-edge research, introduce them to doctoral-level expectations, work hand-in-hand with faculty mentors, and help pave the way for an inclusive and richly diverse academic community in the future,” said Issac Taylor, Ed.S., director of the Ronald E. McNair Program and principal investigator for the grant.
The program is named after Ronald E. McNair, a physicist and astronaut who died in the 1986 explosion of the space shuttle Challenger. The grant will serve 25 first-generation, underrepresented, income-eligible students annually to pursue a Ph.D. The program focuses on enhancing participants’ scholastic and research skills while also providing mentoring from faculty and staff in preparation for success in graduate school.
Georgia Southern is one of 189 national grantees and one of five grantees in the state of Georgia to receive funding.
Georgia Southern University, a public Carnegie Doctoral/R2 institution founded in 1906, offers approximately 140 different degree programs serving nearly 26,000 students through 10 colleges on three campuses in Statesboro, Savannah, Hinesville and online instruction. A leader in higher education in southeast Georgia, the University provides a diverse student population with expert faculty, world-class scholarship and hands-on learning opportunities. Georgia Southern creates lifelong learners who serve as responsible scholars, leaders and stewards in their communities. Visit GeorgiaSouthern.edu for more information.
