Oct. 27 - Georgia Southern University has received $1.3 million from the U.S. Department of Education to continue the Ronald E. McNair Postbaccalaureate Achievement Program through 2027.

The McNair Scholars Program is one of seven federal TRIO programs, targeted to serve and assist income-eligible students, first-generation college students and individuals with disabilities to progress through the academic pipeline from middle school to post-baccalaureate programs.

