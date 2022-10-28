October 28, 2022 - Georgia Southern University now offers a fully online executive track for the Master of Public Administration (MPA) program, with the first cohort scheduled for spring 2023.

“For the past 50 years, the Georgia Southern MPA program has been developing public service leaders – preparing them to manage and lead in government and the nonprofit sector,” said Department of Public and Nonprofit Studies Chair Trenton Davis, Ph.D. “Our program today is built for the next 50 years. The new, fully online executive track offers government, nonprofit, and military personnel a focused, skills-based education that has been designed to accommodate the demanding schedules of working professionals.”

The executive track is designed for those with relevant experience in the public (civil or military) sector, nonprofit organizations or closely related positions. Through this new track, concentration courses have been selected to highlight a variety of skills and ideas spanning public and nonprofit management.

Courses are delivered in an abbreviated format through Georgia Southern’s online learning platform. Because of this, the program takes 18 months to complete.

“This program will open the door for many working professionals in the region,” said Georgia Southern Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Carl Reiber, Ph.D. “It’s an excellent opportunity to advance their education while still maintaining their work-life balance.”

The online executive track joins the hybrid track MPA program which is offered through the College of Behavioral and Social Sciences. The MPA degree does not offer summer admission, and the executive track only admits students during the spring semester. Visit GeorgiaSouthern.edu for more information.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.