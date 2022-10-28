October 28, 2022 - Georgia Southern University now offers a fully online executive track for the Master of Public Administration (MPA) program, with the first cohort scheduled for spring 2023.
The executive track is designed for those with relevant experience in the public (civil or military) sector, nonprofit organizations or closely related positions. Through this new track, concentration courses have been selected to highlight a variety of skills and ideas spanning public and nonprofit management.
Courses are delivered in an abbreviated format through Georgia Southern’s online learning platform. Because of this, the program takes 18 months to complete.
“This program will open the door for many working professionals in the region,” said Georgia Southern Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Carl Reiber, Ph.D. “It’s an excellent opportunity to advance their education while still maintaining their work-life balance.”
The online executive track joins the hybrid track MPA program which is offered through the College of Behavioral and Social Sciences. The MPA degree does not offer summer admission, and the executive track only admits students during the spring semester. Visit GeorgiaSouthern.edu for more information.
