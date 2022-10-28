October 28, 2022 - On Friday, Nov. 4, Live2Lead Savannah will take place from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Hope City (11 Gateway Blvd., #38). Live2Lead Savannah is a one-day leadership development experience featuring a blend of in-person and simulcast sessions. Attendees will learn from leadership experts, prepare to implement a new action plan, and start leading with renewed passion and commitment. Hosted by Built on Purpose, the event is designed to equip attendees with new perspectives, practical tools and key takeaways for their leadership.
Erik Reagan, founder of Built on Purpose, will emcee the event. He recently started Built on Purpose with the goal of helping founders be their best through coaching, growth groups and leadership development. Ultimately, he wants to help founders re-align with the purpose of their companies so that their organizations become and remain high-impact, amazing places to work.
In 2010 Reagan co-founded Focus Lab, a renowned, award-winning design agency serving clients all over the United States with hundreds of designers and brand specialists competing to work at the company. As the Focus Lab team grew over the years, Reagan devoted time to growing himself, especially when it came to influencing teams. Today Focus Lab is known for its incredible company culture with fantastic leadership at the helm.
“As I’ve built Focus Lab over the years, I’ve had my own personal evolution of going from web developer to business owner to entrepreneur,” says Reagan. “And the thing I’ve realized that I love most out of any of those things is when I’m able to work with and coach other people. I’ve just really grown to love it.”
At Live2Lead Savannah attendees will get to hear from world-class speakers who will challenge attendees to grow themselves and those around them. The event will include simulcast sessions from five renowned speakers and influencers including John C. Maxwell (#1 New York Times Best Selling Author, Coach, and Speaker), Eric Thomas (Author, Speaker, Consultant, Pastor, and Audie Awards Finalist), and Doris Kearns (Presidential Historian and Pulitzer Prizewinning Author).
To help attendees create their action plans, the summit will incorporate small group discussions led by executive coaches. Versonya DuPont (Empowerment, Advocate and Corporate Leadership Coach and Keynote Speaker), Corey Williams (Leadership Coach, Transformational Life Trainer and Professional Speaker), Angel Santiago (Executive Business and Leadership Coach), and Victoria Baylor (Leadership & Org. Development Consultant, Coach. TEDx & Keynote Speaker) are set to guide these discussions.
