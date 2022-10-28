Live2Lead Speaker Graphic.jpeg

October 28, 2022 - On Friday, Nov. 4, Live2Lead Savannah will take place from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Hope City (11 Gateway Blvd., #38). Live2Lead Savannah is a one-day leadership development experience featuring a blend of in-person and simulcast sessions. Attendees will learn from leadership experts, prepare to implement a new action plan, and start leading with renewed passion and commitment. Hosted by Built on Purpose, the event is designed to equip attendees with new perspectives, practical tools and key takeaways for their leadership.

Erik Reagan, founder of Built on Purpose, will emcee the event. He recently started Built on Purpose with the goal of helping founders be their best through coaching, growth groups and leadership development. Ultimately, he wants to help founders re-align with the purpose of their companies so that their organizations become and remain high-impact, amazing places to work.

