October 3, 2022 - Saint Leo University will host an information session for its Master of Business Administration degree program at 6 p.m. (EDT), Wednesday, Oct. 19, via Zoom. Those who are interested in getting a competitive edge, developing a deeper skill set and understanding of business functions, and making an impact in their business, organization, and community, are invited to attend.

Saint Leo’s MBA program is offered online and on campus with classes available during the day and evening, weekdays and weekends. Students can complete the degree by earning 33 credits in 12 calendar months.

