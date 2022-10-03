October 3, 2022 - Saint Leo University will host an information session for its Master of Business Administration degree program at 6 p.m. (EDT), Wednesday, Oct. 19, via Zoom. Those who are interested in getting a competitive edge, developing a deeper skill set and understanding of business functions, and making an impact in their business, organization, and community, are invited to attend.
Saint Leo’s MBA program is offered online and on campus with classes available during the day and evening, weekdays and weekends. Students can complete the degree by earning 33 credits in 12 calendar months.
As the oldest Catholic university in Florida and one of the largest Catholic universities in the United States, Saint Leo has a rich history of providing students with a transformative, values-centered education, said Dr. Pamela Chandler Lee, director of the MBA program and a professor of management. “Our core mission is to inspire students to become their best selves and then lead the way for others to follow.”
Based on input from industry leaders, “we recently revised our program to ensure that our graduates are equipped to meet the demands of the workforce,” Lee said. “Our program is designed to meet students where they are, and provide them with practical, guided tools to make meaningful contributions to their organizations.”
According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the median salary of MBA grads is 50 percent to 75 percent more than people with a bachelor’s degree alone.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.