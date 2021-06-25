June 25, 2021 - A Georgia instructor has won a prestigious Advisor of the Year award for participation in SkillsUSA and career and technical education. The award was presented to Rushe Hudzinski-Sero, an instructor in business management at Savannah Technical College, as the winning SkillsUSA advisor for both her state and region.
Hudzinski-Sero is an instructor in business management at the college, a position she came to following an award-winning career in human resources, training and recruiting. The SkillsUSA lead advisor on campus, Hudzinski-Sero was named by the college as the 2020 Rick Perkins Instructor of the Year. She has been recognized regionally and nationally for the development of training programs in customer service and human resources. The New York native holds an MBA, is active in professional associations and holds several industry certifications. One of her students describes the professor as helping her to develop soft skills such as confidence and communication. “She has mentored me and taught me how best to represent myself, my team, and my college. Her lectures are creative and intriguing. She tirelessly answers questions until we have a satisfactory understanding of all material. She persistently conveys a positive attitude and ensures a safe learning environment for all students,” this student says. What more could any student ask for?
“Rushe is a SkillsUSA champion with a true passion for helping students develop their talents and leadership,” said Chelle Travis, executive director of SkillsUSA. “She supports quality programming for students built around the SkillsUSA Framework, which prepares them for further education or joining America’s skilled workforce.”
SkillsUSA created the Advisor of the Year award to recognize dedicated career and technical education instructors who serve as SkillsUSA advisors. Each state selects a winner, and then a regional winner is selected. The top five regional finalists then compete for Advisor of the Year. The award for SkillsUSA Region 2 represents the states of Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Florida, Alabama, Mississippi, Louisiana, Arkansas, Tennessee, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
