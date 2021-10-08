October 8, 2021 - Interim Provost and Vice President of Savannah State University, Sametria McFall, Ph.D., has been selected as one of 30 provosts in the nation to participate in the American Association of State Colleges and Universities (AASCU) 2021 Academy for New Provosts (ANP), a leadership development program.
Now in its second year, ANP is geared toward the distinctive needs of provosts who lead state colleges and universities, providing them an opportunity to connect with their state university peers in an environment tailored to the specific challenges that a first-time provost is likely to face.
“I am honored to be a part of this cohort of resilient leaders in higher education, and, I look forward to connecting with and learning from each person involved,” said McFall. “AASCU has a long history of supporting public colleges and universities through leadership development and effective public policy. I am especially fortunate to have been selected for this opportunity. Further, I am grateful to our president, Kimberly Ballard-Washington, for her support of my participation in this year-long program.”
Including monthly virtual learning and networking sessions and a two-day gathering in person at AASCU’s Academic Affairs meeting in July 2022, ANP will prepare new provosts to understand the principles of exemplary academic leadership; navigate deep, transformative change; manage university finance and budget; build trust through effective communication; manage key relationships for success; use data effectively to create a culture of evidence and inform decisions; integrate academic planning with budget, facility, and IT planning; navigate between the president’s vision and the expectations of the faculty; and strengthen psychological and physical resilience.
