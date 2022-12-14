SAVANNAH STATE UNIVERSITY employees selected for USG Executive Leadership Institute.jpg

Kisha Aites, Ph.D., associate professor of Engineering Technology Education and interim chair of the College of Education, and Sheri Rouse-Mainor, executive director for the SSU Foundation, Inc., and University Advancement & Philanthropic Operations.

December 14, 2022 - Two Savannah State University (SSU) employees are among the 35 faculty and staff members named to the 2022 – 2023 University System of Georgia’s (USG) Executive Leadership Institute (ELI).

Kisha Aites, Ph.D., associate professor of Engineering Technology Education and interim chair of the College of Education, and Sheri Rouse-Mainor, executive director for the SSU Foundation, Inc., and University Advancement & Philanthropic Operations have been selected to participate.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.