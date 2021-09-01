September 1, 2021 - Harris Lowry Manton LLP founding partner Steve Lowry presented the law firm’s fourth annual Harris Lowry Manton LLP Civil Justice Scholarship to University of Georgia School of Law student Jonathan Fagundes at the University of Georgia campus in Athens, Ga. on Aug. 27. University of Georgia School of Law Assistant Dean for Career Development Tony Waller also attended the scholarship presentation ceremony.
Harris Lowry Manton LLP’s $5,000 academic scholarship is designed to support aspiring attorneys who have a strong commitment to justice and is part of the firm’s ongoing commitment to giving back to the community.
“We received a number of strong applications this year from law school students across the country, but Jonathan’s impressive essay – which focused on how his internship with the late U.S. Congressman and Civil Rights leader John Lewis helped him realize the monumental importance of the right to trial by jury – stood out as being truly exceptional,” said Steve Lowry, an award-winning trial lawyer and founding partner at Harris Lowry Manton LLP.
Fagundes is a Presidential Award of Excellence winner and First Honor Graduate of the University of Georgia’s School of Professional and International Affairs. He earned a B.A. in Political Science and Women’s Studies as well as a Public Affairs Professional Certificate from the University of Georgia in May 2021. As a first-year law school student at the University of Georgia, Fagundes was selected from a pool of nearly 100 scholarship applicants.
“Dedicated students like Jonathan represent the future of trial law in Georgia,” said trial lawyer Jed Manton, a founding partner at Harris Lowry Manton LLP. “We’re delighted to present Jonathan with the 2021 Harris Lowry Manton LLP Civil Justice Scholarship and to support his goal of becoming a lawyer.”
Originally from La Grange, Ga., Fagundes worked as a research assistant and website manager for The Congress Project for the past three years. He recently completed an internship with the Chattahoochee Riverkeeper, a nonprofit organization in Atlanta working to protect and restore the Chattahoochee River Basin, and previously served as a Strategic Operations and Planning Assistance Fellow in Environmental Affairs for the University of Georgia’s Carl Vinson Institute for Government. Since 2016, he has served as an intern for the late U.S. Congressman John Lewis, the Coweta Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s office and U.S. Congressman Drew Ferguson.
Fagundes plans to use the Harris Lowry Manton LLP Civil Justice Scholarship to help fund his first year of law school at the University of Georgia.
“I’m incredibly honored to receive this competitive scholarship,” said Fagundes. “I sincerely appreciate Harris Lowry Manton LLP’s support and the fact that this scholarship will bring me one step closer to my goal of becoming an attorney.”
