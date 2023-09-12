This event was conceptualized by retired Basketball Coach, Utaff Gordon and Enmarket Arena General Manager, Monty Jones Jr., as a way to support the local basketball community and provide the ultimate stage for student-athletes to display their incredible basketball skills in their very own hometown.
Coach Utaff Gordon said, "I initially approached this endeavor with skepticism when Monty brought this idea to me. But once we touched based with the coaches and saw that we could really pull this off, we started to believe in it and that's why we are flying and making this all happen. This is an opportunity for the community to come together and support these young men and support the game of basketball."
"Savannah High School is very very excited to have this opportunity," said Head Coach George Brown, Savannah High School. "Hopefully we can come out and put on a good show, it's going to mean the world to them and if everyone can come out and watch these guys play it's going to be really big for us. This type of opportunity doesn't come often and I'm trying to make sure the kids make the most of it."
Gordon states that the goals of this event are to build a collaborative effort based on five pillars, community, cops, clergy, coaches and c-port; to attract tourism to Savannah; to advance and highlight local basketball culture in the City; to host other basketball events at Enmarket Arena like GHSA Final Four in the future; and to provide opportunities for local basketball players to showcase their talent, skills and sportsmanship.
Speaking to sportsmanship, Head Coach Scepter Brownlee, Calvary Day School said, "Calvary Day School is extremely excited to participate in the inaugural Savannah Hoops Shootout. We are honored to step on the court with championship programs and look forward to earning our place among the City's best."
With a focus on community and the children, Monty Jones Jr., General Manager at Enmarket Arena was excited to announce that a portion of ticket sales will go back to the participating schools.
"When purchasing tickets, basketball fans will be encouraged to choose a school that they would like to support, and a portion of that ticket sale will go directly back to that high school. We know Savannah is a basketball town and we want to show our support to the schools and the communities they are in by giving back. Coach Gordon and I believe that if the community gets behind this event and comes out to the games, we will be able to do this annually and grow it year over year, " said Jones.
"We're not just a product of the Chatham County Public School System, but of the West Side of Savannah and that alone is a big deal. To be a part of this is not just exciting for Groves High School but it's the fact that we get to play in the Arena in the West Side," said Head Coach Kevin Evans, Groves High School. "I'm from Savannah and I can't wait for the community, especially the people that don't often get to go to games, to come out and see some good basketball." Evans is the only Coach among the six participating teams to have both played basketball and coached in Savannah.
The schedule for the two days matches up Groves High School and St. Andrews School at 6 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 24 followed by Savannah High School and Sol C. Johnson High School at 8 p.m. On Saturday, Nov. 25., Savannah High School will face Calvary Day School at 4 p.m., followed by Sol C. Johnson High School taking the court against Benedictine Military School at 6 p.m.
Head Coach Derrick "Chuck" Campbell said, "To be able to have my kids on the floor competing at Enmarket Arena is such a big opportunity for them. We are blessed to be part of such a special event."
Tickets for the Savannah Hoops Shootout will go on sale the Friday, Sept. 15 at 10 a.m. online at Ticketmaster.com, Enmarketarena.com or at Enmarket Arena Ticket Office.
For more information, visit enmarketarena.com or follow their social pages.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.