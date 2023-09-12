September 12, 2023 - OVG360 has announced that the inaugural Savannah Hoops Shootout, presented by Mike Hostilo Law Firm, is set to take place at Enmarket Arena on Nov. 24-25, 2023 and will feature local area High School Boys' Basketball Teams, which include, Groves High School, St. Andrews School, Savannah High School, Calvary Day School, Benedictine Military School and Sol C. Johnson High School. 

The Savannah Hoops Shootout is a sanctioned GHSA event and will bring together schools to face one another at Enmarket Arena, where they otherwise may not have competed, showcasing talent from both the public and private sectors.

Head Coach Frank Williams, Benedictine Military School said, "We are excited and proud to participate in the tournament. Though our team will be tested playing against perennial power, SCJ, we understand the benefits of playing competition in an amazing environment. We look forward to the the Benedictine Military School student body and alumni to support our boys as we set out to improve upon last season's State Final Four finish."

