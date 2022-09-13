September 13, 2022 - Buy Local Savannah will host its monthly luncheon on Thursday, Sept. 22, from 11 a.m.–1 p.m. at The Pirates’ House, located at 20 E. Broad St. in Savannah. This month’s guest speaker is Erik Reagan, founder of newly launched Built on Purpose. Reagan will provide attendees with professional development tips, including insights on turning failures into a key ingredient for success and how to prevent working in an autopilot mode.
Born and raised in Savannah, Reagan is an entrepreneur with a passion for unlocking potential in others. He is the cofounder and chief operations officer of world-class branding agency Focus Lab. Reagan recently launched a new business, Built on Purpose, focused on executive coaching, training and leadership development. Through Built on Purpose, Reagan has set a goal to donate $5 million dollars the next ten years to nonprofits in Savannah and the surrounding areas.
