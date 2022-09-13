September 13, 2022 - Genesis Gives, a corporate social responsibility initiative from Genesis Motor North America, and Genesis of Savannah recently donated a total of $10,000 to the Frank Callen Boys and Girls Club (FCBGC) of Savannah, a nonprofit organization that provides out-of-school educational and youth development programs. A ceremonial check was presented to FCBGC in Savannah.
“Genesis is committed to investing in the communities we serve, and we see no better way to accomplish that than through supporting children’s education,” said Brandon Ramirez, director, corporate social responsibility and external relations, Genesis Motor America. “Genesis Gives recognizes the importance of providing opportunities for children to grow their minds and learn the skills they need to be successful, in a safe and positive environment.”
FCBGC is the first chartered Boys and Girls Club in the state of Georgia, just celebrating its 100th anniversary this past July. The club serves about 300 children ages 5-18 every day, majority being from a minority background. The cost to enroll in the program is only $20 per year with scholarships available to those who need it. Programs include support for academic success, emotional and social development, workforce development and career exploration, STEM activities, and many more.
“This donation means everything to us. Without the support of companies like Genesis, we would not be able to exist,” said Mark Lindsay, chief executive officer, Frank Callen Boys and Girls Club. “This donation is going to be used for our STEM program, which helps teach our kids valuable life lessons, as well as shows them a variety of potential career paths.”
