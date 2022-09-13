Parker's Fueling the Community Golf Tournament 2021 - Courtney Rawlins, Jillian Stafford, Greg Parker, Brandon Hofmann (1).jpg

September 13, 2022 - Parker’s – a nationally acclaimed convenience store company and food service leader that’s currently featured on the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America – announced that the 10th Annual Fueling the Community Charity Golf Tournament will take place on Monday, Oct. 10 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at The Landings Palmetto Golf Club, located at 1 Cottonwood Dr. in Savannah, Ga. All proceeds will go to the Parker’s Fueling the Community program, which supports education in the communities Parker’s serves in southeast Georgia and South Carolina.

This marks the first year that the popular tournament will take place at The Landings and on two separate courses. Players will be challenged by two 18-hole championship golf courses, including the marshview Terrapin Point Course designed by Willard C. Byrd and the acclaimed Palmetto Course designed by Arthur Hills. The new location at The Landings will double the size of the charity golf tournament, which has sold out in advance each year since its inception.

