September 13, 2023 - St. Joseph’s/Candler and Bryan County Schools have created a partnership that will eventually expand the health science curriculum for students at Richmond Hill High School and prepare them for careers in healthcare. 

The School System and the Health System have been working for months to create a plan that will help expand Richmond Hill High School’s certification programs. Additionally, the partnership will provide on-site clinical rotations, enhance their health science curriculum and eventually lead students into health care careers.  But it goes way beyond the classroom.  The goal of the partnership is to be a resource for the School System in a variety of ways. 

