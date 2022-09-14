September 14, 2022 - The Chatham County Police Department will activate school zone speed cameras in the areas of St. James, Hesse K-8, and Southwest Elementary and Middle Schools beginning Monday, Sept. 19, 2022.

The cameras will generate warning citations for thirty days. Citations carrying fines will be issued beginning Oct. 19, 2022. The cameras are part of the Chatham County Police Department’s efforts to control speeding in school zones. Cameras are already in use in school zones around Georgetown K-8, May Howard Elementary, Coastal Middle and Marshpoint Elementary, St. Andrews School, and Isle of Hope K-8.

