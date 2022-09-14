September 14, 2022 - The Chatham County Police Department will activate school zone speed cameras in the areas of St. James, Hesse K-8, and Southwest Elementary and Middle Schools beginning Monday, Sept. 19, 2022.
The cameras will generate warning citations for thirty days. Citations carrying fines will be issued beginning Oct. 19, 2022. The cameras are part of the Chatham County Police Department’s efforts to control speeding in school zones. Cameras are already in use in school zones around Georgetown K-8, May Howard Elementary, Coastal Middle and Marshpoint Elementary, St. Andrews School, and Isle of Hope K-8.
The activation of the new cameras on Monday means that every school in the Chatham County Police Department’s jurisdiction of unincorporated Chatham County will now be equipped with speed cameras nearby to help reduce the number of speeders.
The cameras will be activated one hour before the start of school, will remain active throughout the school day, and until one hour after the final school bell. It is important to stress that the cameras will be active the entire school day – not just when students are traveling to and from the school building. Exact times that the cameras are active for each school zone can be found on the Chatham County Police Department’s website here: https://police.chathamcountyga.gov/Crime/SpeedCameraReport
Motorists will know the cameras are in place because proper signage will be displayed at the approach to the speed zone cameras. This gives drivers the opportunity to slow down to the lawful speed before entering the enforcement zone. Drivers will not be issued a ticket until they are going more than 10 miles per hour over the posted speed limit.
A Chatham County Police Department officer will review each violation before a citation is mailed to the registered owner of the vehicle. The citation information will include a picture of the vehicle, tag, and the speed the vehicle was traveling. The ticket is a civil issue and will not take any points off of a license, but will result in a fine. The fine is set by state law and is $75, plus a $25 processing fee for the first offense. Any subsequent offenses will carry a fine of $125, plus a $25 processing fee. Motorists will pay the fine online, and will also have the opportunity to appeal the citation to a judge. Failure to pay the fine will result in the vehicle owner not being allowed to renew the vehicle tag or transfer the vehicle title.
