September 14, 2022 - United Way of the Coastal Empire (UWCE) held a press conference announcing a community-wide initiative to advance early language and literacy in Chatham County through a special award from the Sandra Dunagan Deal Center for Early Language and Literacy. 

United Way is one of two organizations statewide to receive the Language as a Missing Link and Missed Opportunity Champion Award. The award includes a series of six professional development sessions aimed at families, child care providers, educators, and policymakers. The Deal Center will be sending Emily Rubin, MS, CCC-SLP, Director of Communication Crossroads, Inc. into our community to provide community-based professional learning, including sessions on the implementation of the toolkit and collective impact. Implementation of the Language as a Missing Link and Missed Opportunity toolkit will focus in particular on how to notice, monitor, screen, and enhance language and literacy skills in children from birth to age 8.

