September 17, 2021 - The University of Georgia Small Business Development Center (SBDC), a Public Service and Outreach unit of the University of Georgia, will offer a new webinar for small business owners on Oct. 21, 2021.
Many business owners struggle to navigate the world of web design. The myriad of do-it-yourself website builders, with their templates, settings and analytics, can overwhelm the inexperienced digital marketer. In this session, we will discuss the functions of a website, how to optimize it, how to analyze your site's performance, as well as compare different platforms.
For session content and registration visit georgiasbdc.org/southern. For Contact Liz Overstreet at (912) 651-3200 with any questions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.