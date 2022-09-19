September 19, 2022 - The Coastal Health District Adolescent Health and Youth Development program is partnering with the Beta Phi Lamda, Delta Eta, and XI Tau chapters of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc., to host a workshop for young men ages 12 to 18 that will focus on the importance of behavior, especially as it relates to sexual responsibility.
The workshop, called Project Alpha, will take place from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1, at the Georgia Southern University, Armstrong Campus Student Union. The event is free and meals will be provided.
