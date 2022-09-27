September 27, 2022 - This story will be updated pending any closing announcements from area colleges and universities on September 27, 2022 due to Hurricane Ian.
Saint Leo University has made the decision to cancel classes from Wednesday, Sept. 28, through Friday, Sept. 30, for University Campus and all education center locations, with the exception of the Corpus Christi and Columbus education centers, which will remain open for on-ground classes.
During this time, faculty and staff should continue to work from home if their positions and weather conditions allow. Should employees have difficulty working from home, they should notify their supervisors.
University officials are monitoring the storm and closures may be announced, based on changes in the storm’s forecast. Students, faculty, and staff should check the university’s website for updates.
Georgia Southern University administrators are closely monitoring Hurricane Ian and weather conditions for the areas in which campuses are located. Currently, the tracks indicate the possibility for tropical storm winds and rain in the area. There are currently no plans to alter the University's operating schedule, but announcements will be made at georgiasouthern.edu/alert and through EagleAlert, the University's emergency notification system.
