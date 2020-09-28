September 28, 2020 - Georgia Tech-Savannah is presenting a series of online Supply Chain and Logistics short courses from October through November 2020. Previously, some of the courses had been planned as in-person sessions, but due to the health and safety concerns posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, all courses have transitioned to a virtual delivery. The shift presents an opportunity for students from the coastal region – who would have had to travel to Atlanta for some of the courses – to take of them online.
This professional education courses are designed and taught by the Georgia Tech Supply Chain & Logistics Institute — the world's largest supply chain and logistics research and education enterprise. Georgia Tech-Savannah understands the importance of supply chain and logistics to the continuing growth of the coastal region economy. These public enrollment short courses provide practical and immediately applicable techniques for those who work – or want to work – in logistics at all levels. In addition to the public-enrollment courses, Georgia Tech-Savannah can develop private courses that are tailored to specific corporate learning objectives for onsite or online delivery.
From lean warehousing to procurement and supply management, principles of transportation management, and supply chain analytics, the courses may be applied to one of Georgia Tech's many multi-course program certificates in supply chain and logistics. In addition, a series of self-paced online supply chain fundamentals courses is offered to address supply chain workforce readiness and provide foundational information for each supply chain domain. Upcoming online instructor-led live sessions:
- Transforming Supply Chain Management and Performance Analysis: Oct. 5-8
- Lean Warehousing: Oct. 20-22
- Supply Chain Project Management: Vendor Selection and Management: Oct. 27-29
- Category Management and Sourcing Leadership: Nov. 2-5
- Principles of Transportation Management: Nov. 3-5
- Contracting and Legal Oversight: Nov. 5-11
- Creating Business Value with Statistical Analysis: Nov. 9-12
- Essentials of Negotiations and Stakeholder Influence: Nov. 12-19
The following online courses are offered in a work-at-your-own-pace format, as opposed to live, instructor-led sessions. The Fundamentals Series is available in English and Spanish:
- Supply Chain Fundamental Series
- Lean Leadership for the Supply Chain Professional
“Leading-edge supply chain and logistics practices are important to the success of the entire coastal region. The Port of Savannah includes the largest single container terminal in North America and the region is home to manufacturers, distributors and a rapidly expanding logistics service industry. As technology advances, large and small businesses must continually evaluate and refine their supply chain strategies and capabilities,” said Tim Brown, Managing Director of the Georgia Tech Supply Chain and Logistics Institute. “That’s why we wanted to ensure that at the Georgia Tech-Savannah campus, coastal area companies and supply chain and logistics professionals have local access to specialized training options.” –
To learn more about these courses or to register, please visit www.pe.gatech.edu/savannah/courses/supply-chain-logistics. To learn more about the Supply Chain and Logistics Institute’s full program offerings, please visit https://www.scl.gatech.edu/education/professional-education.
