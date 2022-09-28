September 28, 2022 - In a statement released Wednesday afternoon, Savannah Chatham County Public School System announced that due to the approach of the storm and the anticipated detrimental effects across the county, the decision has been made to shift to virtual learning on Thursday and Friday by using their on-line learning platforms including ItsLearning, Microsoft Teams, and/or Google Classroom.

Students will not report to school on Thursday, Sept. 29 and Friday, Sept. 30.  Remote learning will take place on these days as conditions allow. While all buildings and District facilities will be closed for in-person activities, certain staff who are designated by their immediate supervisor will be required to report to work during this closure.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.