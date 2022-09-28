September 28, 2022 - In a statement released Wednesday afternoon, Savannah Chatham County Public School System announced that due to the approach of the storm and the anticipated detrimental effects across the county, the decision has been made to shift to virtual learning on Thursday and Friday by using their on-line learning platforms including ItsLearning, Microsoft Teams, and/or Google Classroom.
Students will not report to school on Thursday, Sept. 29 and Friday, Sept. 30. Remote learning will take place on these days as conditions allow. While all buildings and District facilities will be closed for in-person activities, certain staff who are designated by their immediate supervisor will be required to report to work during this closure.
Instructions for remote learning will be provided by the individual teachers, and teachers will be available for assistance as conditions allow.
The School District will maintain regular contact with the Chatham Emergency Management Agency to monitor storm impacts. Facility and operational assessments will be made throughout the weekend to ensure the safety of all buildings. Normal school operations are expected to resume Monday morning, Oct. 3.
Should this change in any way, official information will be communicated through the District's call notification system, email, district website, and social media channels.
Additionally, several private schools announced closure plans due to the storm impacts.
Benedictine Military School will close Thursday and Friday, and all school and activities are canceled.
Savannah Classical Academy announced that Thursday will be a half-day for students, and the school will be closed on Friday.
Coastal Empire Montessori Charter School will be closed on Thursday and Friday, and plans to reopen Monday, Oct. 3.
