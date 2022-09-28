September 28, 2022 - UPDATED 6 p.m. This story will be updated pending any closing announcements from area colleges and universities on Sept. 28, 2022 due to Hurricane Ian.
Out of an abundance of caution for the safety of Georgia Southern’s students, faculty and staff, the University is moving all classes online and closing its campuses due to Hurricane Ian starting at 1 p.m. tomorrow (Thursday, Sept. 29).
All in-person events are canceled Thursday afternoon and evening, all day Friday and until officials can ensure campuses are safe. When that determination is made, an “all-clear” will be issued via EagleAlert.
Until that “all-clear” is issued, only essential personnel should be on campus after 1 p.m. on Thursday. Employees should check with their supervisor if they are unsure about their status as an essential employee. Faculty who are toggling over to online learning should do so from their homes. If they are hosting an in-person class close to 1 p.m. Thursday and wish to transition to online instruction, that is an authorized option.
Students living on campus are welcome to shelter in place in their residence halls.
Out of an abundance of caution and concern for the safety of the campus community, Savannah State University will move all classes online beginning today at 4 p.m. through Friday, Sept. 30. Administrative offices will also be closed. Access to Savannah State University's campus will be limited to residential students and essential personnel only from Thursday, Sept. 29 through Saturday, Oct. 1.
In addition, "The Early Years: Phillip Hampton” art exhibit opening reception scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 2 has also been canceled.
The SAT Oct. 1 Test Administration at Savannah State University is also canceled. For further updates and information, contact College Board at 1-866-630-9305.
Normal operations will resume on Monday, Oct. 3.
University officials and the Department of Public Safety continue to monitor the storm and remain in contact with the Chatham County Emergency Management Authority for guidance. Students, faculty and staff are encouraged to monitor updates and hurricane preparedness tips by visiting SavannahState.edu.
Saint Leo University has made the decision to cancel classes from Wednesday, Sept. 28, through Friday, Sept. 30, for University Campus and all education center locations, with the exception of the Corpus Christi and Columbus education centers, which will remain open for on-ground classes.
During this time, faculty and staff should continue to work from home if their positions and weather conditions allow. Should employees have difficulty working from home, they should notify their supervisors.
University officials are monitoring the storm and closures may be announced, based on changes in the storm’s forecast. Students, faculty, and staff should check the university’s website for updates.
Due to the uncertainty of Hurricane Ian's track and intensity, SCAD will close all academic and administrative buildings in Savannah beginning Thursday, Sept. 29, with plans to reopen on Monday, Oct. 3. Make-up class information will be communicated once the storm has passed.
SCAD Atlanta and SCADnow will remain unaffected. Updates will be provided, as necessary.
While the residence halls remain open, students who would like to implement their self-evacuation plans and leave the Savannah area are encouraged to do so early on Thursday, ahead of significant storm conditions. Dining and transportation services will remain operational for those who choose to remain on campus. Should weather conditions prohibit continuity of those operations, students will be notified of changes and food will be delivered to residence halls.
Classes will be held Wednesday, Sept. 28. Employees should report to work as normal unless directed otherwise by a supervisor.
