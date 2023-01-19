January 19, 2022 - Georgia Tech-Savannah recently added Shatealy Sims to their team of Portfolio Managers.
Sims, the new Portfolio Manager II, has over ten years of higher education experience at Savannah State University, Savannah Technical College, and Savannah College of Art and Design. At Georgia Tech Savannah she is responsible for organizing professional education offerings to all existing and prospective Georgia Tech students, managing program/conference logistics and deliverables, developing budgets and providing revenue forecast information at the portfolio level.
