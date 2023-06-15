June 15, 2023 - Goodwyn Mills Cawood (GMC) has announced the addition of Shawn Hamlin, AIA, NCARB in Atlanta. Hamlin joins as the Education Practice Leader, further bolstering the firm’s expertise in Georgia.
Hamlin brings more than 25 years of professional experience in architectural design, planning and project management to GMC. Throughout his career, Hamlin has developed a specialty for educational projects, specifically K-12, and has extensive experience working with the Georgia Department of Education. He has designed numerous projects for school systems throughout the state, including Atlanta Public Schools, Fulton County Schools, Forsyth County Schools, and DeKalb County Schools, among others.
