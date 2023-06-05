June 5, 2023 - Georgia Child Care Association (GCCA), a 501c6 serving as a voice of Georgia’s licensed child care providers, has announced Growing Room Child Development Center K4 Lead Teacher Tierra James as the inaugural GCCA Provider of the Year. The announcement was made in conjunction with a proclamation from Governor Brian Kemp and GCCA that recognizes May 12 as Early Childhood Education Provider Appreciation Day.

James has been working at Growing Room Child Development Centers since 2017. In addition to serving as the K4 Lead Teacher, she is currently working towards her Child Development Associate credential and serves as a mentor for other incoming K3 and K4 teachers.

