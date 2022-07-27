July 27, 2022 - Whitney Nash, Ph.D., APRN, has been selected as Dean of Georgia Southern University’s Waters College of Health Professions and will begin leading the college on Aug. 1.  

She comes to Georgia Southern from the University of Louisville, a highly ranked research institution with a strong reputation in the health professions, where she served as a professor in the School of Nursing, associate dean of practice and service, and associate vice president of interprofessional practice. 

