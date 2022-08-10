August 10, 2022 - Savannah State University (SSU) has named Yolanda W. Page, Ph.D., the new Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs, effective Sept. 6.  

In this role, Page will serve as the chief academic officer for the university and will provide academic leadership, guidance, and resources between the academic and other units on campus to create an integrated student experience. As a strategic leader, Page will guide the academic direction of the university and foster a cohesive leadership team across all academic and administrative support units that reflect the university’s mission as an integral part of its overall intellectual commitment to teaching excellence and research.

