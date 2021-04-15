April 15, 2021 - The Chatham County Board of Elections voted on Monday, April 12 in their regular board meeting to make permanent changes to four polling locations.
"We would like to thank the new locations for their willingness to serve their communities, as well as the former locations for their valued support," said Billy Wooten, elections supervisor, in a statement.
- Temple Mickve Israel (20 E Gordon St) will be replacing Rose of Sharon as the permanent polling location for precinct 3-02. Rose of Sharon will remain an official alternate location for precinct 3-02.
- Christ Memorial Baptist Church (1023 Dutchtown Rd) will be replacing Savannah Commons as the permanent polling location for 6-08. Savannah Commons will remain an official alternate location for precinct 6-08.
- First Baptist Church of Pooler (204 US-80) will be replacing the Pooler Municipal Complex as the permanent polling location for precinct 7-06.
- West Chatham Baptist Church (1360 S Rogers St) will be replacing Pooler Church as the permanent polling location for precinct 7-12.
- The Oaks will be returning as the permanent location for precinct 8-16; the National Museum of the Mighty Eighth Air Force, the former temporary replacement, will an official alternate location for surrounding Pooler precincts.
The Chatham County Board of Elections is still in need of a poll location in the area of Little Neck Road, as Savannah Holy Church of God (7-09) will no longer be able to accommodate the poll at their facility.
If anyone has a contact for a nearby location, or has any questions regarding the above changes, contact the Board of Elections at elections@chathamcounty.org or 912-201-4375.
