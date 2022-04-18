April 18, 2022 - The Chatham County Board of Registrars has released the following information regarding the upcoming General Primary/Nonpartisan/Special Election, which will be held on May 24, 2022.
The last day to register to vote for the election is Monday, April 25, 2022. Registration can be completed through several methods:
- Mail: Chatham County Voter Registration, PO Box 13757, Savannah, GA 31416 (must be postmarked by April 25, 2022)
- In person: Board of Registrars’ main office at 1117 Eisenhower Drive, Suite E, Savannah, GA 31406 (must be received by April 25, 2022)
- Online: visit mvp.sos.ga.gov (registration must be completed by April 25, 2022)
Absentee ballots are now available for the election, and can be requested up until Friday, May 13, 2022. Mail out of absentee ballots will begin on April 25, 2022 and will end on May 13, 2022. Mail out of UOCAVA absentee ballots will begin on April 5, 2022. A request for an absentee ballot may be submitted in the following methods:
- Mail: Chatham County Voter Registration, PO Box 13757, Savannah, GA 31416
- Email: take a clear photograph or scan of the completed ballot request form and email it as an attachment to: absenteeballots@chathamcounty.org
- Fax: (912) 790-1519
- In person: Submit in-person to Board of Registrars’ main office at 1117 Eisenhower Drive, Suite E, Savannah, Ga 31406
Call Chatham County Voter Registration at (912) 790-1520 for further details.
Early/Advance voting will begin Monday, May 2, 2022 and ends on Friday, May 20, 2022.
Locations open weekdays, May 2-20, 2022
|Locations
|Address
|Hours
Main Office
|1117 Eisenhower Drive, Suite E
|8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
|Mosquito Control
|65 Billy B Hair Dr
|9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
|Civic Center
|301 W. Oglethorpe Ave
|9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
|Islands Library
|50 Johnny Mercer Blvd
|9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
|Southwest Library
|14097 Abercorn St
|9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Saturday Voting May 7 and May 14
|Locations
|Address
|Hours
|Main Office
|1117 Eisenhower Drive, Suite E
|9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
|Civic Center
|301 W. Oglethorpe Ave
|9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Sunday Voting May 15
|Location
|Address
|Hours
|Main Office
|1117 Eisenhower Drive, Suite E
|9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Drop Box Locations:
|Location
|Address
|Hours
|Main Office
|1117 Eisenhower Drive, Suite E
|8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
|Mosquito Control
|65 Billy B Hair Dr
|9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
|Islands Library
|50 Johnny Mercer Blvd
|9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Drop boxes are only open during the hours of the early in-person voting period.
For more information, visit the My Voter Page at www.mvp.sos.ga.gov or the Ballot Tracker at https://georgia.ballottrax.net/voter or contact the Chatham County Voter Registration Office at 912-790-1520 with any other questions.
