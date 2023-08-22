August 22, 2023 - Step Up Savannah, League of Women Voters, NAACP, 9to5 Georgia, and community organizations around the state are using social media, phone, and text banking to help stay in contact with voters to make sure their right to vote is protected.

In a joint effort to uphold the democratic rights of Georgia citizens, various community organizations across the state, including Step Up Savannah, are rallying together to ensure voters remain informed about their registration status and exercise their right to vote. The collaborative initiatives come in response to the recent announcement by Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, regarding the postponement of the 2023 voter purge of 191,000 registrations.

