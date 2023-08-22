August 22, 2023 - Step Up Savannah, League of Women Voters, NAACP, 9to5 Georgia, and community organizations around the state are using social media, phone, and text banking to help stay in contact with voters to make sure their right to vote is protected.
In a joint effort to uphold the democratic rights of Georgia citizens, various community organizations across the state, including Step Up Savannah, are rallying together to ensure voters remain informed about their registration status and exercise their right to vote. The collaborative initiatives come in response to the recent announcement by Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, regarding the postponement of the 2023 voter purge of 191,000 registrations.
Recognizing the pivotal role that community engagement plays in safeguarding voter rights, these organizations have employed a multi-faceted approach to reach citizens, particularly in Savannah and its surrounding areas. By utilizing social media platforms, conducting phone banking, and leveraging text messaging campaigns, they are actively connecting with voters to inform them about the intricacies of the voter registration process and the importance of maintaining active status.
The organizations are taking proactive steps to reach the 23,264 voters from Chatham County and surrounding areas who were slated for cancellation in the postponed voter purge. Of those, Chatham County had a staggering 11,800 voters, representing 51%, at risk of being purged.
The collaborative efforts of Step Up Savannah, the League of Women Voters, NAACP, and local community organizations underscore the importance of maintaining an accurate and inclusive voter registration system. By promoting engagement, education, and awareness, they are collectively striving to fortify the foundation of democracy.
For more information about voter registration, voter status and updates, individuals are encouraged to visit MVP.SOS.GA.GOV.
