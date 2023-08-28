August 28, 2023 - 29 individuals have qualified as candidates for the Mayor and Aldermen of the City of Savannah, at the completion of qualifying week on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023.
The following individuals have qualified for the ballot in November:
With a few late registrants, only incumbent District 1 Alderwoman Bernetta Bryant Lanier will be running unopposed. The field of candidates for Post 1 Alderman, At-Large, also sees the return of two former Savannah City Council Members -- former At-Large Alderwoman Carolyn Hodges Bell, and former District 6 Alderman Tony Thomas.
The general election will take place on Nov. 7, 2023. The cut off for voter registration is Oct. 10, 2023. Residents are encouraged to check their voter status and register to vote by visiting mvp.sos.ga.gov.
