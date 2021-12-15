December 15, 2021 - The Chatham County Board of Elections, at its Dec. 13, 2021 meeting, named Billy Wooten as the new Supervisor of Elections. Mr. Wooten has been serving in an interim capacity since the retirement of long‐time elections supervisor, Russell Bridges, earlier this year.
Tom Mahoney, Chairman of the Board of Elections, praised Wooten, stating, “The Board has been very pleased with the attention to detail and communication skills Billy brought to this position; he has strong organizational skills which our new and complex election processes require.”
Mr. Wooten, who has worked local elections for 20 years, beginning as a poll worker, was honored to be named Supervisor by the Board. “I am grateful for the confidence the Board has in me and will strive to ensure an accurate, secure and safe mid‐term election in Chatham County.”
Visit elections.chathamcountyga.gov for more information.
