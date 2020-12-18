December 18, 2020 - The Chatham County Board of Registrars announced that an additional absentee ballot drop box has been made available for the upcoming runoff election.
The newly opened drop box is located at the Pennsylvania Avenue Resource Center (PARC), 425 Pennsylvania Ave., Savannah, GA 31404.
Consistent with the other convenient drop boxes located throughout Chatham County, the new drop box at the PARC is available to Chatham County voters 24 hours a day and 7 days a week and is video monitored.
For more information, including other drop box locations and early voting schedules, visit voter.chathamcountyga.gov.
