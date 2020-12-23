December 23, 2020 - There has been a change to the polling location for 7-11 First Seventh Day Adventist Church during the upcoming runoff election on Jan. 5, 2020. The poll will now be located at the Marriott Courtyard banquet hall, 419 Pooler Parkway, Pooler GA 31322.
The complete list of polling locations is as follows:
- 1-01 First Presbyterian Church
- 1-05 JEA Building
- 1-06 Central Church of Christ
- 1-08 Grace United Methodist Church
- 1-09 Immanuel Baptist Church
- 1-10 St. Thomas Episcopal Church
- 1-12 Isle of Hope Baptist Church
- 1-13 The Sanctuary
- 1-14 St. Luke United Methodist Church
- 1-16 Ferguson Ave Baptist Church
- 1-17 Islands Christian Church
- 2-02 River Pointe
- 2-03 W. W. Law Center
- 2-04 Fellowship of Love Community Church
- 2-05 Holy Spirit Lutheran Church
- 2-06 Eli Whitney Complex (2-06)
- 2-07 Christ Community Church at Morningside
- 2-09 Salvation Army
- 2-11 Stillwell Towers
- 2-12 Williams Court
- 3-01 Old Courthouse
- 3-02 Temple Mickve Israel
- 3-03 Savannah High School
- 3-04 1st African Baptist Church
- 3-05 New Generations Cathedral
- 3-08 Jenkins High School
- 3-09 The ConneXion Church
- 3-10 Bible Baptist Church
- 3-11 Southside Baptist Church
- 3-12 Thunderbolt Municipal Complex
- 3-13 New Covenant Seventh Day Adventist Church
- 3-14 Oglethorpe Charter Academy
- 3-15 Eli Whitney Complex (3-15)
- 4-02 Islands High School Annex
- 4-04 Lighthouse Baptist Church
- 4-05 Saint Francis Episcopal
- 4-06 First Baptist Church of the Islands
- 4-07 Wilmington Island Methodist Church
- 4-08 Wilmington Island Pres. Church
- 4-10 Burke Day Public Safety Bldg
- 4-11 Tybee Old School Cafeteria
- 4-12 St. Peters Episcopal Church
- 4-13 Skidaway Island Presbyterian Church
- 4-14 Skidaway Island Methodist Church
- 4-15 Skidaway Island State Park
- 5-01 Bartlett Middle School
- 5-02 Senior Citizens Inc
- 5-03 Butler Pres. Ed. Building
- 5-05 Liberty City Community Center
- 5-06 Seed Church
- 5-07 Elks Lodge
- 5-08 Savannah Primitive Baptist Church
- 5-10 Jonesville Baptist Church
- 5-11 Largo Tibet School
- 6-01 White Bluff Presbyterian Church
- 6-02 Windsor Forest Baptist Church
- 6-03 Crusader Community Center
- 6-05 Windsor Hall
- 6-06 The Light
- 6-08 Christ Memorial Baptist Church
- 6-09 Trinity Lutheran Church
- 6-10 Georgetown Elementary
- 6-11 Coastal Georgia Botanical Gardens
- 7-01 Garden City Senior Center
- 7-03 Preston B. Edwards Gymnasium
- 7-04 Lakeshore Community Center
- 7-05 Woodlawn Baptist Church
- 7-06 First Baptist Church of Pooler
- 7-07 Rothwell Baptist Church
- 7-08 Bloomingdale Comm. Center
- 7-09 Savannah Holy Church of God
- 7-10 Progressive Recreation
- 7-11 Marriot Courtyard - Banquet Hall
- 7-12 Pooler Church
- 7-13 Southside Fire Training Center
- 7-14 Coastal Cathedral Church of God
- 7-15 Rice Creek School
- 7-16 Pooler Rec Center Gym
- 8-01 Civic Center
- 8-02 Hellenic Center
- 8-03 Silk Hope Baptist Church
- 8-05 West Broad YMCA
- 8-06 Tompkins Recreation Center
- 8-07 Woodville Tompkins Technical Institute
- 8-08 Resurrection of Our Lord Church
- 8-09 Moses Jackson Center
- 8-10 Carver Heights Community Center
- 8-11 Butler School
- 8-12 Beach High School
- 8-13 Savannah Christian School
- 8-15 First Baptist Church of Garden City
- 8-16 Mighty 8th Museum
For more information visit elections.chathamcountyga.gov, or visit mvp.sos.ga.gov to locate your polling place.
