December 31, 2020 – 2:45 p.m. - With the nation watching the outcome of Georgia’s two U.S. Senate run-off elections next week, early voting turnout rates are top of mind with both Republicans and Democratic party officials who are trying to predict the outcome and last minute turn-out-the-vote strategies. Control of the United States Senate is at stake.
All of Georgia’s metro areas, which voted heavily Democratic in the November 3rd General Election and helped flip Georgia for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, are particularly critical to the Jon Ossoff and Rev. Warnock campaigns, including the vote out of Chatham County.
In fact, to encourage Democratic voter turnout next Tuesday, Sen.and Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris will be in Savannah on Sunday, and President Trump is scheduled to campaign in Georgia on Monday for Senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, as both parties try to get their vote to the polls Jan. 5.
According to Sabrina German, Director of Chatham County Board of Registration Office, eand the processing of absentee ballots has been running smoothly. As of yesterday, 35,782 people voted early, in-person. Today, she estimates that 4,500 people will vote, based on the long lines today, bringing the projected total to 40,000 approx. when early voting ends at 5:00 p.m. today. 3,700 people voted in-person yesterday.
In all, 46,000 people requested absentee ballots, but only 20,731 had been returned as of yesterday. “But, some people requested an absentee but came in and voted in person,” she explained. They fill out a cancellation notice to vote in person, when that occurs, as the voter registration system will not let them vote in person if an absentee ballot had been requested.
Absentee ballots can be accepted as long as they are postmarked by 5 pm next Tuesday. And overseas military ballots are accepted through next Friday, Jan. 8.
For the November 3 General Election, 54,800 people voted early, but there were five fewer days of early voting for the run-off, due in part to Christmas and New Years Day federal holidays. “So, it’s basically on par,” she notied.
The Board of Elections started processing the absentee ballots turned over from the Board of Registrar’s team to the Board of Election team, on the first day there were permitted to do so several weeks ago. “We’re completely caught up as of Wednesday with all the ballots turned over to us from the Board of Registrars,” according to Atty. Tom Mahoney, Chairman of the Chatham County Board of Elections.
But the stress on all involved in this runoff is palpable, despite what appears to be systems which are running smoothly.
“There’s a lot of tension and a lot of suspicion that is very unnecessary and regrettable,” said Mahoney, in an interview today. “The whole system has worked very well; it’s been proven. But, people are very tense. The media is very tense. The voters are very tense. I would hope that everyone will just take a deep breath and vote, and wait for the vote to be counted,” he added.
The Board of Registrar’s role in each election is to oversee all voter registration questions up and through election day – including resolving Provisional Ballot questions that occur at the polls - but also to handle the initial counting of early voting in-person, the requests for absentee ballots, the mailed-in absentee ballots and those paper ballots that were dropped off, and to verify the signatures of registered voters submitting paper ballots. Verified absentee ballots are then turned over to the Board of Elections for processing.
The Georgia Secretary of State's website shows there were 202,999 registered voters in Chatham County for the Nov. 3rd General Election. As of today, that number is reported to be the same.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.