December 7, 2022 - Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock has won re-election for his first full six-year term in the U.S. Senate.
Warnock defeated Republican challenger Herschel Walker by more than 90,000 votes, gaining 51.3% of the vote.
Warnock's victory in a 2021 runoff made him the first Black Senator from Georgia, and helped Democrats gain control of the Senate. Yesterday's win gives Democrats a 51-49 Senate majority.
"After a long and hard fought campaign, it is now my honor to utter the four most powerful words in a democracy: the people have spoken," said Warnock in a speech to supporters gathered at his campaign's election night party at the downtown Atlanta Marriott.
The 2022 runoff was triggered when neither Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock or his Republican challenger, Herschel Walker, received at least 50% of the vote in the general election in November.
In his speech, Warnock looked back on his family history, paid tribute to those who put their voices and lives on the line to defend the right to vote, and discussed his work in the Senate and highlighted several policy issues.
"As I return to serve as your Senator for another six years, it's that combination of faith, love and hard work that will keep me focused on making change on behalf of our State and our country," Warnock added.
A record-breaking number of early voters turned out in the runoff according to state elections officials, with more than 1 million voters casting an early vote in-person.
