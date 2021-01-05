January 5, 2021 - The Chatham County Board of Commissioners' inauguration took place Jan. 4, 2021 at 11 a.m. The event was streamed virtually for the public to view, and the full video can be viewed on the Chatham County Facebook Page or by clicking here.
Chairman-elect Chester A. Ellis, Commissioner Bobby Lockett, District 3, and Commissioner Dean Kicklighter, District 7, were sworn in by the Honorable John E. Morse, Jr. The Honorable Louisa Abbot swore in Commissioner Helen L. Stone, District 1, and the Honorable Timothy R. Walmsley swore in Commissioner-elect Larry "Gator" Rivers, District 2, and Commissioner Patrick K. Farrell, District 4. Commissioner-elect Tanya Milton, District 5, Commissioner-elect Aaron "Adot" Whitely, District 6, and Commissioner-elect Kenneth A. Adams, District 8, were sworn in by the Honorable Lisa G. Colbert.
Following the inauguration of the Chatham County Commissioners, the County held the swearing in ceremonies for the coroner, David Campbell, and tax commissioner, Sonya Jackson.
More information is available at chathamcountyga.gov.
