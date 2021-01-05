January 5, 2021 - Here's the latest numbers from Chatham County on Absentees and Early Voting, according to Sabrina German, Supervisor of the Board of Registrars.
45,998 absentee ballots have been issued. 33,392 have been returned and "accepted" as of 1 p.m. today. More will arrive in today's mail and in the voting boxes. 39,509 people voted early in-person.
All absentees received yesterday and today are being processed at the County's new Absentee Processing Center on Mall Blvd., an election operational improvement instituted by County officials in an effort to adapt to the pandemic environment and the dramatic increase in paper ballots requested by voters. Voters can still drop off their absentee ballots at the box in front of the Board of Elections office on Eisenhower Dr. today.
Out at the county's over 60 polling locations, the election is running well, according to Russell Bridges, Election Supervisor, with all machines functioning. There have no reports of any significant problems this morning.
However, at about noon today a poll watcher had to be removed at Islands Christian Church who "was interfering with voting," he states. The poll manager tried to resolve the situation, "but the police had to be called."
