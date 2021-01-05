January 5, 2021 2 p.m. - Police are currently on the scene at Abercorn St. and Derenne Blvd., investigating a complaint of an election day worker who is refusing to wear a mask and is coming closer than six feet to others at the corner. He is carrying a Trump sign and wearing a Kelly Loeffler campaign shirt.
It's the second time today police have been called to the scene. He allegedly confronted election day workers holding signs for Rev. Warnock, yelling at them about abortion and getting too close without a mask on, according to Meka Simmons, a local Democratic Coordinator in partnership with Black Voters Matter.
When she demanded that he stay at least six feet from her, and he then called the police on her, she said. When officers arrived on the scene, he could be heard saying, "She got in my face."
She states that he initiated the confrontation.
They have now served him with a Misdemeanor ticket for violating the Savannah requirement to wear a mask in public, a $500 fine, after speaking with him for an extended period of time.
He could be heard saying, "$500? $500? That's harassment," as the officer talked with him calmly, attempting to defuse the situation
He has continued to decline to wear a mask for the past hour, and elected to move across the street to a different corner.
Mayor Van Johnson arrived to talk with officers about the incident.
There are no other Trump or Loeffler volunteers or paid election workers in the area.
Atty. Mawuli Mel Davis with Davis Bozeman Johnson Law, PC of Savannah and Decatur, was also at the corner, representing Black Voters Matter, according to Simmons.
In an interview he stated, "We just want to make sure that people who have a right to be out here are not intimidated. He was moving in an aggressive way. And the language he was using, and not wearing a mask," he stated.
His organization is moving around the city to insure that people are able to vote, he added.
