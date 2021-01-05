January 5, 2021 - 3:20 p.m. - Voter turnout across Chatham County is reported as steady at a number of polling locations visited Tuesday afternoon.
At two of the county's largest polling locations, the turnout numbers varied greatly, but they also have different voting patterns.
By 2:33 p.m., 370 had voted at Jonesville Baptist Church on Montgomery Ave., where poll workers said, "It's been steady all day." But the heaviest voting there occurs between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m., historically. It is typically a Democratic stronghold of predominately Black neighborhoods.
At First Presbyterian on Washington Ave, in Ardsley Park,, one of the largest voting precincts in all of Chatham County, 580 people had voted in person as of 2:52 p.m. today, with a steady stream of voters arriving.
According to the poll manager, 1,600 ballots were cast early, in person, for a total of 2,180 out of 3,167 registered voters at polling location 1-01 having already voted.
At Stillman Towers on Waters Ave., voting was reported as "light" as of 3:20 p.m.
