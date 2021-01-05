January 5, 2021 – 9:08 p.m. - Long time Chatham County Board of Elections member Debbie Rauers was allegedly involved tonight in an incident at the Savannah Civic Center, where voters were still waiting in line to vote after 7 p.m. Rauers is alleged to have hit a young Black woman with her car, who was not injured; telling the woman that her name was Malinda Hodges – a fellow member of the Board of Elections who is Black – and leaving the scene.
Officer Cheyenne Urban was on the scene, and wrote up the report about the alleged incident. She is a new officer on the force, sworn in in August 2020. It is Report 210105084 (pictured.)
Concurrently, at approximately 8:30 p.m., Lou Phelps, Publisher, was on the phone with Ms. Rauers, asking about her observances at the polls. As a member of the Board, it is normal for Ms. Rauers to tour polling locations and talk with Poll Managers about how the voting is proceeding. Ms. Phelps was not aware of the incident at that time.
During their conversation, Ms. Rauers stated, “I’m not down at the Board of Elections. I decided not to go down … I’m just so sick of young Black kids shoving their phones in my face. I’m just so sick of these young Black kids.”
Ms. Phelps did not know what she was referring to, until a news tip came in a few minutes later.
In a subsequent interview with Malinda Hodges, she confirmed that she had been informed that Rauers had said that she was Ms. Hodges.
Neither of the Savannah Police Dept. public information specialists could be reached for additional comment by the department.
If a case is pursued, and Ms. Rauers is found to be guilty, she could possible face charges that would require her removal from the Board of Elections. She represents the Republican Party on the Board which is responsible for the management of all elections in the county.
Coastal Empire News has filed a request with the city’s Records Bureau which has the ability to release copies of incident report. An additional attempt to contact Ms. Rauers about the incident was unsuccessful.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.