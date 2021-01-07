January 7, 2021 - The Board of Registrars of Chatham County will have a special called meeting at 4 p.m. on Thursday, January 7, 2021 for an emergency hearing regarding absentee by mail ballot challenges.
The meeting is open to the public. The meeting will take place via conference call with the dial-in information below:
By Phone: Dial 657-220-3242
When Prompted Enter Conference Room Number: 169329560
