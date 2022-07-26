July 26, 2022 - Founded in 1998 by Reverend Joseph Lowery, The Georgia Coalition for the People’s Agenda is an umbrella organization of human rights, civil rights, labor, women’s, and justice groups that advocate for voting rights protection, elimination of barriers to the ballot box, criminal justice reform, and equal participation in the political process for Georgians of color in underrepresented communities.
They are inviting college students across Georgia to join their Black Youth Vote fellowship class to lead organizing efforts to GOTV in 2022. Organizing for fellowing will include but not be limited to, registering voters, joining text banks, joining phone banks, and hosting on-campus events weekly.
