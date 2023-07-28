July 28, 2023 - Malinda Hodge, a long-time member of the Chatham County Board of Elections, has vacated her seat on the Board to run in the September special election for the open 2nd District seat on the Chatham County Board of Commissioners.
Hodge, a Democrat, was elected three times to the elections board and was serving as the Vice Chairperson. The vacancy on the Board of Elections will be filled by appointment. The executive committee of the Chatham County Democratic Party will recommend a replacement.
