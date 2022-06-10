June 10, 2022 - The Chatham County Board of Elections has announced changes to the following polls:
|1-05 JEA
|will temporarily vote at
Jacob G. Smith Elementary School
|1-6 Ferguson Ave. Baptist Church
|will temporarily vote at
|Montgomery Athletic Association
10155 Ferguson Avenue 31406
A full list of June 21, 2022 polling locations is available at elections.chathamcountyga.gov. All poll locations are subject to change. Visit the Georgia MVP website to check your voter registration status and poll location.
