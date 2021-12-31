December 31, 2021 - The Chatham County Board of Elections has announced the retirement of Lynn Trabue, Assistant Supervisor of Elections. Lynn has been employed at Elections since 2003, having previously worked at DFACS. She is a lifelong resident of the Thunderbolt community.
“Lynn has been a valuable member of our small elections staff for many years,” said Elections Board Chairman, Tom Mahoney. “She has always provided strong positive customer service to the voters of Chatham County.”
According to Elections Supervisor, Billy Wooten, Ms. Trabue will continue to contribute to local elections.
“Lynn has agreed to continue working part-time to help us with upcoming elections,” stated Wooten. “Her experience and familiarity with many poll workers is a plus to our operation.”
The Board and staff at Elections wish Lynn the best of health and happiness in her retirement
