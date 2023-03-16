March 16, 2023 - At their regular meeting on Feb. 13, 2023, the Board of Elections voted for the following precinct changes:
- 8-07 Woodville Tompkins Technical High School and 8-08 Resurrection of Our Lord Church. The new precinct will be 8-08 and will vote at Resurrection Church until further notice.
- 8-03 Silk Hope Baptist Church and 8-13 Savannah Christian Preparatory School. The new precinct will be 8-03 and will vote at Silk Hope Church until further notice.
