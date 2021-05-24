May 24, 2021 - The Chatham County Board of Registrars invites nominations for three (3) Board positions, each to serve a four (4) year term of office, beginning on July 1, 2021.
The Chatham County Board of Registrars is a nonpartisan body that provides oversight of the Board of Registrars staff in the areas of voter registration, maintenance of voter rolls, mail-in ballot voting process, and absentee in-person early voting. The Board meets on the fourth Wednesday of every month at 12 p.m. via Webex virtual session or in-person at the Board of Registrar’s Office as circumstances warrant.
Interested candidates should submit a letter indicating their interest in the position, along with any relevant skills, experience, or other pertinent information by email to District Attorney Shalena Cook Jones via email at chathamborapplications@gmail.com no later than 5:00 p.m. on Friday, May 28, 2021.
Questions regarding the Board appointment process may be directed to the current Board Chair, Mr. Colin McRae at CMcRae@HunterMacClean.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.