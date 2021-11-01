November 1, 2021 – Five candidates are vying in the Special Election called to replace former State Representative Mickey Stephens for House District 165 seat. There are both tried and true candidates, and newcomers in the race, but it appears that early voting has been low, particularly now that almost 95% of those eligible to vote are now registered in Chatham County.
The top two candidates will faceoff in a Runoff Election Nov. 30 unless one of the candidates receives 50% plus one of the votes cast, highly unlikely.
As of Friday, Oct 29, 5168 people voted early, and 727 absentee ballots had been received for the County election of the total of 1,448 that had been requested and mailed out. They are being processed as they are received according to the Board of Registrars which oversees the early voting process. Once signatures are verified, the ballots are turned over to the Board of Elections for counting.
At the municipal level, the absentee ballots returned were: Bloomingdale, 3; Garden City, 29; Port Wentworth, 68; Thunderbolt, 9 and Tybee Island, 19. There are council races in each of Chatham County’s municipalities outside of the City of Savannah.
According to the Secretary of State, Chatham County has 227,021 registered voters, up significantly now that those with Georgia drivers licenses are automatically registered.
Special Election Candidates
The candidates for House District 165 are Edna Jackson, former Mayor of Savannah; Antwan Lang, former Board of Elections member Antwan Lang; and Clintin Cowart, Sabrina Greene-Kent and Clinton Young.
The polls open at 7 a.m. Tuesday and will close at 7 p.m. The every five year E-SPLOST question will also be on the ballot. (See related story on what’s contained in the E-SPLOST question.)
As required by Georgia Law, if a voter is in line prior to 7 p.m. the poll will stay open until everyone has voted. A photo ID is required to cast an in-person ballot. Valid forms of ID include a Georgia driver’s license; a passport; military photo ID; an ID from any federal or state govt body; a government employee photo ID; or a tribal photo ID.
Voters can no longer drop absentee ballots off at the county’s voting drop boxes which closed with early voting on Friday, however they can still be turned in at the Board of Elections Office at 1116 Eisenhower Dr. all day Tuesday. Absentee ballots cannot be turned in at a polling location.
Since Sept. 27, the Board of Elections in Chatham has been conducting a “Public Logic and Accuracy Test” on its voting system units at the Training Center located on Eisenhower Drive to prepare and verify the accuracy of the voting system
Not Sure You’re Registered?
Go to the Secretary of State's voter registration portal at mvp.sos.ga.gov.
The Board of Elections members overseeing the election are Thomas Mahoney III (Chairman); Marianne Heimes (R); Malinda Hodge (D); Alldrein Murray (D); and James Hall (R).
